Comets hold baseball banquet

The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets baseball team held its annual end of the year awards banquet earlier this month.
First-year head coach Zach Stich, assistants Joe Barfknecht and Greg Nelson handed out the team's awards while holding a cookout for both players and their families.
Evan Lindgren received First Team Little Eight All-Conference honors, while teammates Nate Bermel and Ethan Swedberg were named to the conference's Second Team.
Lindgren would receive two team awards (Splendid Splinter - .548 batting average, Man of Steal - 16 stolen bases), while Nate Bermel grabbed the team's Cy Young and Inning Eater awards, while Swedberg took home the team's Free Parking (11 walks/hbp) and Nolan Ryan (18 strikeouts).
Others receiving awards were Levi Christensen and Jonathan Wutka (Gold Glove), Alexander Johnson and Jace Bermel (Lunch Pail - best practice player) and Griffin Haus (In a Pinch - best pinch hitter).
"The team will look back at this season as creating a foundation for the future of the program," Stich said. "We were blessed to have strong senior leadership from Lindgren and Bermel, and we saw a lot of young players step up and show strong play at the varsity level. We hope to see an expansion in the program next season and hope to have more participation."
"Thanks again to all the players, parents, students, fans and administration during the season," Stich concluded.
The Comets finished the year with a 2-11 record, going 1-7 in the Little Eight Conference.
