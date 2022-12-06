Comets over come slow start to pick up opening victory

The Hillcrest Comets girls basketball team opened up their season on the road Dec. 3, taking on Heritage Christian Academy. The visitors would come away with a 71-49 victory.
“We started out slow and lacked intensity, but the girls flipped the switch at about the four minute mark and went on an 18-2 run to finish out the first half and never looked back,” stated Comets coach Hannah Clark. “We didn’t shoot the ball well from the outside, but the girls countered that by attacking the rim and getting to the free throw line (21-31 FT as a team). The girls played very unselfish basketball and it was fun to watch them continue to build team chemistry.”
Madi Ballweg led the way with 26 points (including 10-14 on FTs). Ella Knutson had 22 points and eight rebounds. Ruby Peterson chipped in 14 points and Madi Foss led the squad with nine rebounds.
“We were without our senior point guard Lizzy Olstad, but our younger girls stepped up and played quality minutes,” said Clark. “Ballweg and Knutson led us offensively. Foss had a great all around game and Peterson really disrupted Heritage Christian on the defensive end.”
The Comets return to action on Dec. 6, hosting defending Class A champs, Hancock.
