On his return to the starting line up, Evan Lindgren powered the Hillcrest Comets football team to a victory over the Wolverines of Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 34-30, on Oct. 19.
Lindgren scored four touchdowns and went over the 1000 yard mark for the season.
Hillcrest scored first in the contest, as Lindgren had a one yard plunge with just under two minutes remaining in the first quarter. The point after kick was blocked, making it 6-0.
After the two sides exchanged turnovers, CGB drove the field and scored on a 41 yard pass play. The two point conversion was intercepted, leaving the contest tied.
On the ensuing kickoff, Lindgren broke loose for a 77 yard return. Hillcreste would add on the conversion after and held a 14-6 lead at the break.
Things heated up in the second half, as the two sides traded touchdowns for six possessions in a row. Hillcrest scored on a three yard run by Lindgren. CGB answered with a long touchdown run and two pointer, moving the score to 20-14.
Lindgren added his third rushing touchdown of the night and the two point conversion was good on a pass from Trey Swedenburg to Isaac Blaskowski, with just over four minutes left in the third.
Early in the fourth, CBG got a short touchdown run and two point conversion to draw within 28-22. Hillcrest responded with an Erik Bjorndahl to Blaskowski five yard TD, with 8:31 to play, moving the score to 34-22.
The Wolverines scored the final touchdown with just under two minutes remaining to pull within four, but the Comets were able to run out the clock and pick up the win.
CGB had 423 total yards of offense, including 305 on the ground from running back Tyler Groebner.
Lindgren finished with 117 rushing yards on 18 carries, Bjorndahl completed 11-21 passes for 153 yards, and Gabe Swedenburg was on the receiving end of six passes for 112 yards. Micah Bermel had a pair of fumble recoveries on the night.
Hillcrest enters the post season with a 3-5 record. They will be the No. 6 seed in the Section 4 9-Man tournament and will be at Rothsay, on Oct. 25.
