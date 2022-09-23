The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy boys soccer team defeated the Central Minnesota Christian Blue Jays on Sept. 22, by the score of 6-1, in Prinsburg. 



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?