The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy boys soccer team defeated the Central Minnesota Christian Blue Jays on Sept. 22, by the score of 6-1, in Prinsburg.
The Comets started scoring early, just 42 seconds into the contest off a blast from Rolf Fluge from 20 yards, assisted by Isak Ostevold. Midway through the half, Fluge scored his second goal of the contest assisted by Emil Boe. Boe scored two minutes later off a corner kick from senior Nathan Aanes, perfectly placed, low and hard through the six yard box, ending all first half scoring with the Comets up 3-0.
Fluge scored his third goal of the game 55 minutes in, off a rocket from thirty yards assisted by Vebjorn Myntevik. Ostevold scored a minute later with a nice one touch turn in the box off an assist from TJ Idudu. The Comets final goal came from Boe off an assist from Elias Skjelbred. The Blue Jays scored with ten minutes in the contest ending all scoring with the Comets up 6-1.
The Comets launched 12 shots on goal compared to the CMC’s seven.
“The field conditions were rough on CMC’s temporary field tonight … It is the size of a postage stamp and compounded with the fact the bus was parked in front of their net, our team had to focus on slowing the attack and showing some patience,” said Hillcrest coach Rod Jensen. “We again saw excellent defense from Matthew Knutson and Max Anderson, halting most of the Blue Jay attacks!”
In JV action, the Comets lost 5-3, with seventh grader Will Selvig scoring all three Comet goals.
The Comets now 5-3-1, take on St. Johns Prep, at home on Sept. 26.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone