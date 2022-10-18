The Hillcrest Comets volleyball team made it a straight set victory over the Raiders of Lake Park-Audubon, on Oct. 17, 25-16, 25-17 and 25-14.
“It’s rewarding to watch the progress of our teams all season and then to finish with some strong well rounded play just puts icing on the cake,” exclaimed Comets coach Debi Foss.
Hillcrest had six players register at least eight digs in the contest. Maddie Ballweg finished with 17 digs and three aces, while Madi Foss chipped in with 16 digs and nine kills. Anna Brumfield and Ella Knutson had nine and eight kills, respectively. Ruby Peterson provided 35 assists and eight digs.
“Our varsity girls had some very solid play and attacked the ball effectively. The Raiders were scrappy and dug up a lot of our balls,” said Debi. “The moments that were not so great are always a work in progress and a lesson learned for a future match. As we wrap up week 10 and head into the MEA tournament at Kennedy High on Oct. 20, our focus will be on getting ready for the postseason.”
Hillcrest wrapped up the regular season with an 18-1 mark.
