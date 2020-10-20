The Hillcrest volleyball team got its 2020 season underway recently and have been champing at the bit to get on the court.
“Since coming out of the COVID shutdown, our girls have been ‘on fire,’ ” Comets head coach Debi Foss said. “It’s evident they love the game of volleyball. They’ve worked very hard in the off season on both skills and strength training. In 2020, I’m looking for our team to take it to the next level in terms of attitude, energy, skills, strength and teamwork.”
Coach Foss will rely on her senior co-captains Audra Ewan (S) and Mackenzie Foss (LI) to lead the team both on and off the court. “Audra Ewan, provides hustle, quickness, and cohesiveness to our squad. Mackenzie Foss, libero, also provides hustle, experience, game knowledge, reads the ball well, and brings energy to the court,” coach Foss said.
Also returning this season are junior Natalie Zwiers (MH) and sophomores Hope Adams (MH) and Madi Foss (OH).
Despite having a strong nucleus, the Comets will need to fill a few holes left by graduating seniors. Abby Heikes, Abby Stanton, Madison Ballweg, Anna Brumfield and Emily Adams, Alyssa Broyles, Annie Claney and Diamond Twedt have been identified by coach Foss as potential varsity contributors for Hillcrest throughout the season.
Coach Foss is ready to take on tough competition in the combined Little Eight and Pheasant conferences. The Hillcrest coach sees Brandon-Evansville, Parkers Prairie and Underwood as the teams to beat this season.
