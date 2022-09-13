Hosting the Green Wave of East Grand Forks, on Sept. 12, the Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team picked up a shutout victory, 10-0.
Just four minutes into the contest, Abram Ness scored on a rebound from a blast by Emil Boe. One minute later Isak Ostevold pressured the Green Wave backs, stole the ball and scored. Again, one minute later, Ostevold scored off an assist from Boe. At eight minutes, Abram Ness scored off an assist from Rolf Fluge. At 20 minutes, Ness scored off an assist from Mateus Gjerme attacking up the left sideline. Five minutes later, the same two teamed up again and scored the final goal of the first half ending the all scoring for the first half with the Comets up by six goals.
One minute into the second half, Ostevold scored his third goal of the game off an assist from senior captain Jiun Moon and Boe. At 50 minutes, Ness scored his fifth (glut goal – look it up on internet!) goal of the game off an assist from central midfielder Boe. Senior Nathan Aanes scored at 63 minutes off an assist from freshman Zane Holmquist. Freshman Drew Fischer scored on a beautiful volley shot unassisted at 69 minutes ending all scoring for the contest with the Comets up 10-0.
Senior captain Cole Peterson, filling in as goalie this year (first year in that position) led the Comets to their second shutout game, perfect in net with six saves. The Comets launched 23 shots on the Green Wave goal in comparison. Defensive contribution from Elias Skjelbred, Vebjorn Myntevik, Max Anderson, Ben Swelstad, Owen Ewan and most certainly Matthew Knutson at the center back stopper position held the Green Wave to very few attacks.
“I was somewhat pleased with the bounce back of our team from the tough loss to Cathedral on Saturday,” stated Hillcrest coach Rod Jensen. “Five games in, we still have several areas we can improve upon and become more competitive … I am always glad for a game where we can play 23 players and get the younger folks some varsity experience.”
The Comets will next tangle with the Fergus Falls Otters, on Sept. 17, at Otter Stadium.
