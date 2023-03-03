Comets see season come to a close with tight battle in Breckenridge

In second round action of the Section 6A girls basketball tournament, on Mar. 2, the Breckenridge Cowgirls defeated the Hillcrest Comets by a score of 67-62.
The Cowgirls used a 21-0 run in the first half to go up 24-6 and led 29-17 at the break. They would hold a 46-27 advantage with 14 minutes remaining before the Comets made a charge.
“We dug ourselves into a hole in the first half, but fought back to get it within three pts at the end of the game,” stated Comets coach Hannah Clark. “The girls played so hard and I’m proud of how they never gave up, even after being down 20. They fought to the end of the game and never once played like they doubted their chances of a comeback.”
Madi Ballweg led Hillcrest with 24 points. Lizzy Olstad had 11, Ella Knutson provided 10 points. Ruby Peterson had nine points and seven rebounds, while Madi Foss chipped in with eight points and five boards.
“We are really going to miss our seniors, Ballweg, Foss and Olstad,” observed Clark. “They have been such great leaders for this team and have given so much to this program. They’ve all had great careers and I'm so very proud of them! This has been such a fun year and a great group of girls to coach.”
Johnica Bernotas led Breckenridge with 25 points and nine rebounds.
Ballweg became the Hillcrest school record holder for most points in a season with 454, surpassing Mackenzie Foss, and Knutson broke the record for most rebounds in a season with 279, previously held by Dawn (Colbeck) Hanson.
Hillcrest ended their season with an 18-10 record.
Breckenridge will face Henning, on Mar. 4, in quarterfinal action of the section tournament.
