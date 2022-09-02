In non-conference action, the Hillcrest Comets volleyball team picked up a 3-0 victory over the Pelican Rapids Vikings, on Sept. 1. Set scores were 25-18, 25-19 and 25-17.
Hillcrest served 95% as a team, securing 11 aces. Maddie Ballweg had five and Madi Foss finished with three. Ruby Peterson and Foss combined to go 30-30 from the service line.
“Tonight we had a slower start to the game and went down 10-1,” said Comets coach Debi Foss. “Once we got our offense going, things started to click. Even though the Vikings moved their hitters and their blockers around, we were able to adjust.”
Anna Brumfield led the Comets with 10 kills, followed by Emily Adams with 9 and Hope Adams with 6. Peterson had 28 set assists for the night. Defensively, Ballweg led with 12 digs followed by Adams with 9, Peterson with 8, Foss with 7.
For Pelican, Morgan Korf finished with 21 digs. Kelsey Isamen had nine digs, five aces and five kills, with Ellie Welch contributed five kills, five digs and five assists.
“It’s important to remember that there are a lot of things happening on the court that don’t have stats! We had a solid team effort with contributions from everyone,” stated Foss.
Hillcrest travels to Ashby, on Sept. 6 and Pelican Rapids will host Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, on Sept. 8.
