Comets swept by Brandon-Evansville

The Hillcrest Comets softball team had their first doubleheader against the Chargers of Brandon-Evansville, on Apr. 18. The Chargers won both games, via scores of 15-0 and 31-1.
“There are several players that played their first fastpitch game ever. They are learning how to work together as a team and they are learning more about the game,” said Hillcrest coach Russ Riches. “I was pleased with the effort of the girls. They gave their best effort and learned from each situation.
Ava Lindgren was on base every time. She was walked or hit by a pitch every at bat. She had seven stolen bases today and scored the only run
Madi Foss did a courageous job on the mound. She gave her best effort and her leadership was outstanding. There were great defensive plays made by Ava Lindgren and Ava Renner. Amelia Lindgren played very hard behind the plate today as she is learning the position.
“We are learning the game together and will continue to grow as the season progresses,” said Riches. “I was pleased with how the team played with class and put our program's core values into practice.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone