The Hillcrest Comets and Rothsay Tigers volleyball teams tangled on Sept. 26, resulting in a 3-1 victory for the visiting Comets. Set scores were: 16-25, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-16.
“The Tigers came out strong and took the first set. One of our players said that our play in that first set was pretty much defined as a ‘Monday game,’” said Comets coach Debi Foss. “We started slow, hit tentatively, low energy and struggled with our passing. Thankfully, sets two, three and four we made the necessary adjustments and got into our offense. We also did a better job of digging up their mix of tips and attacks.”
Madi Foss had 13 kills, 18 digs and five aces. Hope Adams finished with 10 kills, Ella Knutson had eight. Anna Brumfield had a big night, providing 15 digs and nine kills. Ruby Peterson chipped in 43 assists and six kills, while Maddie Ballweg had 23 digs.
Freshman Knutson had some great success, especially in the second set going five kills out of seven attacks. Others also had their moments to shine when they got to provide a perfect pass to our setter Peterson who then got it to our hitters … all of them. We are thankful for another good match against the Tigers and also happy that Coach John is back on the sideline with his team.”
Hillcrest, who remains unbeaten, returns to action, on Sept. 27, at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.
