The Hillcrest volleyball team hosted Hancock Tuesday while falling to the Owls in four sets (20-25, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25).
“Tonight we had the opportunity to recognize our seniors (Bri Lang, Diamond Twedt, Caitlyn Maggert, Natalie Zwiers and Abby Heikes) and also held our ‘Block Out Cancer’ awareness night at our final home game of the season. It was a competitive match with some longer volleys, great plays and defensive saves. Tonight I thought we did a good job of learning on the fly and adjusting throughout the match,” said Comets head coach Debi Foss. “The Hancock Owls had some strong net play, ‘tooled’ the block well, and also moved around their offense to get away from our defense. We have much we can still learn from this match. Serving just 89% impacted us some as well as our hitting errors. We still need to increase our overall hitting efficiency and kill percentage.”
The Comets will head to Ashby Tuesday (Oct. 19) for their last conference matchup of the season starting at 7:15 p.m.
