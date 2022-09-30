Coming off of their first loss of the season, the Hillcrest Comets volleyball squad rallied from a 2-0 deficit, on Sept. 29, to defeat the Parkers Prairie Panthers, 3-2. Sets scores were: 23-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18 and 15-11.
“There was a ton of exciting volleyball in the Parkers Prairie gym at every level,” said Comets coach Debi Foss. “Long volleys, big blocks, exciting digs, great serving, and a ton of cheering from both ends of the court by the student fans all made it a great match.”
Madi Foss contributed 17 digs, 12 kills and eight aces. Anna Brumfield provided 10 kills and nine digs. Ruby Peterson was 24/24 at the service line, had 34 assists, six digs and four kills, with Maddie Ballweg coming up with 35 digs.
“We rallied together as a team and got the job done. Our girls played with a lot of heart and were determined to come from two sets down and get the win,” mentioned Debi. “We served well and were more effective with our blocks. It was a fantastic HOMECOMING week win on the road.”
Hillcrest will host Rothsay, on Oct. 6. It will be senior night and also the team will honor the Norwegian exchange students, as well.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone