Coming off of their first loss of the season, the Hillcrest Comets volleyball squad rallied from a 2-0 deficit, on Sept. 29, to defeat the Parkers Prairie Panthers, 3-2. Sets scores were: 23-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18 and 15-11.



