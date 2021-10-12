ORTONVILLE — The Comets volleyball team slugged it out against Ortonville Monday defeating the Trojans in five hard-fought sets 25-4, 17-25, 13-25, 25-17 and 15-12.
“It was a game of ups and downs. We dominated in the first set. Abby Heikes had a long run of serving in the first set. So proud of the girls and the way they came back in the fourth and fifth set. We were able to finish!” said Comets head coach Debi Foss.
Stat leaders for the Comets vs. Trojans matchup were Hope Adams (2 aces, 9 serving points, 6 kills), Madison Ballweg (17 digs), Madi Foss (11/12 serving 2 aces, 9 kills, 8 set assists, 26 digs), Anna Brumfield (18/18 serving, 1 ace, 10 serving points, 7 kills, 3 digs, 1 block), Emily Adams (4 aces, 10 serving points, 4 digs, 1 kill), Natalie Zwiers (1 kill, 1 dig) and Henrietta Ruud (19/19 serving, 5 aces, 13 serving points, 1 kill, 17 assists, 5 digs).
The Comets’ next match is Tuesday (Oct. 12) against Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m.
Comets volleyball rolls past Arrows
The Hillcrest volleyball team swept the visiting Ashby Arrows in a Saturday makeup game 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-20).
“The girls played well in their fourth match of the week which was also homecoming. It was nice to get a win in three. Despite the low serving percentage we had a combined total 14 ace serves which helped make up for the missed serves,” said Comets head coach Debi Foss. “It was nice to get everyone involved in the offense and be able to run some things. Our prayers go out to the Ashby player that was injured during the match!”
Stat leaders for the Comets in Saturday’s matchup were Emily Adams (5 aces, 8 kills, 5 digs, 1 block), Natalie Zwiers (5 kills, 1 block), Madi Foss (2 aces, 2 kills, 10 assists, 8 digs), Madison Ballweg (13 digs, 3 assists), Henrietta Ruud (10 assists, 9 digs), Hope Adams (7 kills, 1 dig, 14/14 serving, 3 aces), Anna Brumfield (3 kills, 4 digs), Ella Knutson (13/13 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill) and Abby Heikes (2 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs).
