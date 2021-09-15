The Hillcrest volleyball team turned up the heat against Rothsay, sending the visiting Tigers packing in three straight sets (25-16, 25-15, 25-20) as the Comets hosted their home opener Tuesday.
The Comets’ key to victory over the Tigers appeared to be how well they kept to their game plan while Emily Adams led Hillcrest in Set 1 with a seven-point run followed by her sister Hope Adams going on an eight-point run of her own in the second set to keep the momentum going.
“We are doing the ‘little things’ that are making a difference. Each position has challenges for the week and they are doing a good job of working on those goals,” said Comets head coach Debi Foss. “Our blocking was stronger, our defensive footwork was better as we worked to pick up their tips. We are learning from our mistakes. Our senior co-captains, Abby Heikes and Natalie Zwiers lead well in numerous ways tonight. So proud of everyone!”
Stat leaders for the Comets were Abby Heikes (2 aces, 3 serving points, 5 kills, 5 digs), Natalie Zwiers (4 blocks, 2 kills), Hope Adams (9 kills, 1 block, 14/15 serving with 14 serving points, 3 aces), Anna Brumfield (10/12 serving, 3 aces, 6 serving points, 3 digs, 1 block, 5 kills), Henrietta Ruud (20 set assists, 3 aces, 5 digs), Madison Ballweg (4 digs) and Emily Adams (11 service points, 2 kills, 1 block).
Hillcrest will now hit the road to take on Park Christian at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
