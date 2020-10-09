The Hillcrest volleyball team kicked off their 2020 season at home Thursday against the Ortonville Trojans. While both teams were excited to get back on the court, the Comets were ready to play as they defeated the Trojans 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13.
“I feel good about our season opener,” Comets head coach Debi Foss said. “We had moments when we looked strong and other moments that were not so pretty. Ortonville did a good job of moving the ball to different parts of our court. The team worked hard, encouraged each other, everyone played well, and everyone contributed to the win.”
Mackenzie Foss and Madi Foss led the defensive charge for the Comets as they recorded 17 and 15 digs, respectively, while teammate Anna Brumfield recorded five blocks in the win.
Madi Foss (4), Mackenzie Foss (4), Brumfield (4) Abby Heikes (3) and Audra Ewan (2) each had multiple ace serves in the win.
The Comets will head out on the road for the first time as they take on the Hancock Owls at 7 p.m. Monday.
