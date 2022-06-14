The Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs 15U baseball team went 1-3 over the weekend at the Morris tournament, but then picked up a 10-0 home win against Prairie River Baseball Association (PRBA) Red.
The lone win on the weekend came against the Fergus Falls 14U squad, as OTC scored the winning run in the top of the sixth inning, on an RBI double from Kale Misegades.
Taking on the host Morris, the Bulldogs scored their lone two runs in the bottom of the first inning, as they fell 9-2.
OTC would then drop a pair of tight games on Sunday, 4-2 to Minnewaska and 5-3 to Hutchinson.
Returning home on Monday, the Bulldogs jumped out early against PRBA Red, pushing six runs across the plate in the bottom of the first inning. After loading the bases with one out, a pair of walks and a wild pitch produced three runs, then the big hit in the inning came off the bat of Conner Thompson, an RBI double.
They would score two more in the second and then two more in the sixth inning, to end the game.
Drew Evavold wnet 3-4 at the plate and had three RBIs. Thompson went 1-2 with the RBI and also a run scored.
Eric Fick started on the mound and picked up the victory. He scattered three hits over five innings of work, with eight strikeouts. Kaleb Hammes worked one scoreless inning for OTC.
Now at 5-4 on the summer, the Bulldogs will return to action on June 16, traveling to Parkers Prairie for a doubleheader.
