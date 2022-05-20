After a winter that seemed endless, the M State men’s golf team is preparing for their 10th consecutive trip to the NJCAA Div. III National Championship meet in Chautauqua, New York on June 7-10.
For the last decade the Spartans have hoisted the Region XIII championship to qualify for the national tournament. “Our situation is always a little strange as we qualify in October, but don’t take our trip until the following June,” Spartans head golf coach Jason Retzlaff said. “The majority of the colleges in the nation that participate in golf qualify in April or May.”
“The trip from last year was a blast!” sophomore Grant Inniger said. “Having the opportunity to play for a national championship is something not many collegiate athletes can say and I was so grateful that I was able to travel and play golf in New York.”
As scholar-athletes, playing the national tournament in the spring versus the fall adds a dimension that many NJCAA sports don’t have to navigate as each student has to maintain their eligibility over an eight-month period. While many of their contemporaries enter their season with limited eligibility concerns, allowing them to focus on their play, the Spartans have been able to find a perfect balance between the classroom and the links.
The Spartans have remained competitive in a very tough field including the last two champions Sandhills Community College (North Carolina) and Georgia Military College (Georgia) “We have been in contention as a team to win going into the final day, but those two teams have edged us out the past two championships,” Retzlaff added.
One of the highlights of last season was M State golfer Wyatt Blomseth taking home the individual national champion – the first Spartan to ever do so.
Returning for the 10th run at nationals are Inniger (Barnesville), and sophomores Hunter Burnside (Detroit Lakes) and Mikey Vall (Hillcrest Lutheran Academy). Inniger was given Second Team All-American honors in last year’s meet, while Burnside was given honorable mention. Freshmen Joel Quam (Battle Lake) and Sam Western (Fergus Falls) have also flexed their talents when teeing off with Quam taking medalist honors at the Region XIII qualifier and Western closed out the qualifier with his best round of the season.
Retzlaff also mentioned that M State women’s golfer Audra Ewan qualified individually for the national tournament, but will be unable to attend due to scheduling issues.
With three members returning to the course for another go at a national championship, familiarity will be the key in preparation. Inniger stated that he will be focusing more from the tee to the green rather than just on the green. “Having that experience from last year, I now know what every green does but I need to be prepared for getting myself setup to attack those greens,” he said.
The 2021-22 team also differs from prior Spartans qualifying teams as they have potential to do even better than they did in the fall. “This team has room to grow and they showed in the region qualifier that we have the ability to perform under pressure. It’s a team that works very hard as well,” Retzlaff added.
Although half their roster will be returners, Inniger offered advice to the newcomers to the team about playing at Chautauqua. “My advice is to not be intimidated by this golf course. Last year, I was worried about what the course would look like, but it was more attackable than I thought. Now this course is not easy, but if you can stay aggressive for 18 holes but not play too dangerous, you can really put up some great scores. Knowing my teammates’ games, this course is fit for them and they are going to play so well.”