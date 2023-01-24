Cool stretch continues for Fergus Falls boys

Welcoming the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm to Fergus, on Jan. 24, the Otter boys hockey team couldn’t find answers to their questions, in a 5-3 Central Lakes Conference loss.
The Otters drew first blood, as Sam Dirkman rifled a shot into the net from the point at the 4:13 mark. He was helped on the play by Kellen Stenstrom and Ethan McGuiness. The Storm would answer with a pair of goals within two minutes of each other to take a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Fergus was awarded a five-minute major with just under two minutes left in the first and could not score. They also were unsuccessful over the final time of the penalty to begin the second period.
Sauk Rapids would score twice in the midst of the middle frame to go up 4-1. In the close moments of the second, Shane Zierden scored a wild goal. On his back, he reached out and was able to poke the puck into the net to draw the Otters within two, after two.
That score would hold until late. With the Otters pulling Ben Swanson, for the man advantage, Brayden Nelson scored, with assists to Leighton Buckmeier and Zierden. Sauk would add an empty net goal to finish off the scoring in the game.
“When you get down 4-1, you better find something to play with,” stated Fergus coach Mike Donaghue. “A little too little, too late … It was fun to watch when they (Fergus) were desperate. To see a little extra fire. Their goalie played well tonight.”
Otters outshot the Storm, 40-18.
Now at 8-6-1, Fergus will look to snap a three game losing streak, as they host Brainerd, on Jan. 26.
