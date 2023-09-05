Cooper's big day sends Spartans to victory

On the road against Central Lakes, on Sept. 2, the M State Spartans football team picked up a 38-22 win, making head coach Austin Jones a winner in his first game at the helm. Sophomore quarterback KJ Cooper threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns, propelling the Spartans.
“We were able to go on the road and get a win against a very good Central Lakes program, that’s certainly an accomplishment,” said Jones. “There are a lot of things we need to clean up, we had too many penalties, and too many missed opportunities. We need to clean things up moving forward to achieve our goals. It is always nice to get a win, but we must live up to our own higher standard.”
The visitors wasted little time, as Cooper hooked up with Marquan Tucker for a 70-yard touchdown play on the second snap of the game. That made it 6-0, Spartans. CL came back with a 43-yard touchdown run and added on the two point conversion for an 8-6 lead. M State scored two more first quarter touchdowns to take an 18-8 lead. Rashad Madden capped an eight play, 75 yard scoring drive with a 15 yard touchdown run. The Spartans came up with a defensive stand and then Cooper and Tucker once again connected for a long touchdown, this one covering 61 yards.
In the second quarter, M State took the ball 65 yards in 10 plays and scored on a 12-yard run by Madden and a successful two-point pass from Cooper to Jamazee Wilson, increasing their lead to 26-8 with just a few minutes left in the half. Central Lakes cut the lead to 26-16 late in the half on a touchdown and two point conversion.
Getting the second half underway, CL moved the ball close to the red zone but a fourth down sack quelled the effort.
The Spartans responded with a seven play, 65 yard drive, with Cooper running in from 14-yards out, making it 32-16. M State upped their lead to 38-16 when Cooper hit Ian Stanton on a fourth down play to cap a 61 yard drive in the final seconds of the third quarter.
Central Lakes put the final points on the board with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
M State had a total of 457 yards and 23 first downs. Cooper completed 25-of-37 passes on the day and Tucker had six receptions for 191 yards and the two touchdowns. Madden was their leading rusher with 41 yards on 10 carries. JC Johnson had four catches and 54 yards, Stanton finished with four for 44 and one score. Cristino Rivera and Madden each had three catches. Cooper completed passes to eight different receivers on the day.
Defensively, Kamm Blackmon had the lone interception for M State and also had a pair of pass break-ups. The Spartans recorded six sacks, led by Keondre Hodges with three. Hodges also led the team with 11 tackles (six solo, five assisted), while Sam Tagg contributed 7 (three solo, four assisted).
Central Lakes had 208 total yards … 128 passing and 80 rushing, with 15 first downs.
“Hodges had a great day defensively; he was our leading tackler and had three sacks,” said Jones. “Tucker had an outstanding college debut. KJ Cooper continued to show that he’s the best QB in the conference. He also made an extremely heads up play, his punt was blocked on fourth down, he picked it up and found Tucker downfield for a 59-yard completion.”
M State will host North Dakota State School of Science on Sept. 9, in their home opener.
M State 18 8 12 0 38
Central L 8 8 0 6 22
Game Leaders
Central Lakes College-Brainerd:
Pa: Mike Tveitbakk - 128.
Ru: David Collins - 62.
Rec: David Boyd Jr. - 69.
M State:
Pa: KJ Cooper - 403.
Ru: Rashad Madden - 41.
Rec: Marquan Tucker - 191.