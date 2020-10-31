ADA — A strong rushing attack by the hosting Ada-Borup football team led the Cougars to a 34-8 victory over the Underwood Rockets Friday.
Ada-Borup got on the board late in the first quarter as Beau Fetting broke through the Underwood defense for a 27-yard touchdown. The Cougars did not convert the point after as they held a 6-0 lead. Fetting would again score in the second quarter on a 13-yard run to put the score at 13-0 at the break.
In the second half, the Rockets finally got on the board as Krosby Aasness took off for a 14-yard touchdown run with under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Aasness would score the two-point conversion to cut the Cougars lead to 12-8. Ada-Borup increased their lead before the end of the quarter as Cameron Spaeth rushed in a 38-yard touchdown. The Cougars converted the two-pointer to push the lead to 20-8.
The Cougars put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter as Fetting added his third and fourth rushing touchdowns, the first from 65 yards and the second from 20 yards. Aiden Marucseen hit Hunter Sanchez for a two-point conversion on the final score.
Aaness led the Rockets on the ground with 100 yards and a score on 13 carries, while Slade Moore, Joey Kupfer and Jaxon Rich each had a sack for Underwood in the game.
Feeting finished the night with 196 yards rushing and four touchdowns for the Cougars.
The Rockets will look to get back on track as they welcome in the Pelican Rapids Vikings for a 6 p.m. game Friday, Nov. 6.
