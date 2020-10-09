BATTLE LAKE — The Bulldogs would score first as quarterback Tanner Arndt took off for a 65-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Arndt would take in the two-point conversion to put OTC up 8-0.

Breckenridge would respond with the next three scores in the half as Cooper Yaggie would find Jacob Vizenor for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Yaggie would boot the point after to cut the lead to one. On their next possession, Yaggie and Vizenor hooked up again, this time for an 80-yard touchdown pass, and after the extra point took a 14-8 lead. To cap off the half Daniel Erlandson would barrel into the end zone from 3 yards out to take a 21-8 lead into halftime.

It looked to be much of the same in the second half as Breckenridge scored on a Chris Tieto run and converted a two-point play after. Down but not out, the Bulldogs responded as Drew Durbin sprung into the end zone for a 3-yard run and a successful two-pointer put the score at 29-16.

The visitor would close the door on the comeback as the Cowboys scored two more touchdowns in the half as Nieto rushed in his second score of the night from 3 yards out and Erlandson added another touchdown, this time from 2 yards out.

The Bulldogs were led by Arndt, both on the ground and through the air, as the quarterback rushed for 78 yards and a score on 10 carries and went 4-for-11 for 43 yards.

OTC had 186 yards rushing and 43 yards passing in the game. The Bulldogs also recorded eight first downs.

The Bulldogs (0-2) will now travel to take on Pillager at 3 p.m. Thursday.

