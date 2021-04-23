BATTLE LAKE — The visiting Breckenridge Cowboys put the game out of reach in the final inning against the hosting Otter Tail Central baseball team Thursday on the way to a 7-1 win.
Breckenridge took the lead with a Jacob Vizenor sacrifice grounder in the second and added four more runs in the seventh to seal the win.
Chris Rinicker took the loss for the Bulldogs pitching five innings, striking out four and allowing two runs on five hits. Cooper Yaggie got the win for the Cowboys pitching five innings, striking out six and allowing one run on one hit.
“Chris did a great job, gave us an opportunity to win the game, we just didn't convert our baserunners into runs again today,” Bulldogs head coach Ryan Hendrickson said. “We made some nice defensive plays, but then also had a couple costly errors.”
OTC was led at the plate by Gavin Pausch (1-for-2).
The Bulldogs will look to rebound as they host Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale in Henning at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
