Brian Martinez (left), Colin Roberts (2), Landon Blaufuss (52) and Alex Sanchez (13) celebrate after Breckenridge turns Underwood over on downs early in the first quarter. Breckenridge claimed a 7-0 home win in the first round of the Section 6A playoffs Tuesday.
BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Cowboys closed out Underwood’s season Tuesday in a close and hard-fought Section 6A playoff game 7-0.
The game’s most decisive moment and only score of the game came with 3:38 left to play in the first quarter, when the Cowboys’ Alex Sanchez scampered in from 6 yards out followed by Bailey Evans tacking on the extra point, for what would turn out to be the 7-0 final. The rest of the game was played out in the defensive trenches with Underwood’s Tristian Evavold racking up 13 tackles joined by Brien Poser (5.5 tackles), Brock Hastings (5.5 tackles) and Jaxon Rich (5.5 tackles). The Cowboys were led by Alex Tschakert (6.5 tackles), Landon Blaufuss (5 tackles) and Collin Roberts (4 tackles). Both teams were pretty even in time of possession with the Rockets controlling the ball for 24:39 and the Cowboys 23:21 but Underwood was never able to overcome the early game deficit.
“Both teams played well enough to win this game, it was an exciting battle. We gave ourselves a good chance to be victorious but were unable to score when we had our opportunities. I feel for our seniors that left it all on the Breck field, they have a lot to be proud of. One of the greatest things I will take from this season was accomplishing and fulfilling one of our biggest team goals of having zero ineligible players, for any reason whatsoever, all season long!” said Rockets head coach Ryan Hendrickson “When we dropped down to a 20-man roster we thought that it would be really important to have all 20 guys eligible all season, and we did; I think that is pretty awesome. I want to thank our Underwood community for another great season, the support and atmosphere was amazing!”
Offensively Underwood had 151 total yards of offense on all the ground on 45 attempts while Breckenridge had 155, all on the ground minus 8 yards passing.
