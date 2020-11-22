BRECKENRIDGE — In both teams final game of the 2020 season, the hosting Breckenridge Cowboys topped the Otter Tail Central Bulldogs 49-30 Friday.
In the first quarter, the Cowboys took a 6-0 lead as Jacob Vizenor sprinted from 16 yards out for a touchdown. The Bulldogs responded as Tanner Arndt rushed in a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game.
Breckenridge retook the lead in the second quarter as quarterback Cooper Yaggie hit Vizenor for a 61-yard touchdown pass. The point after would go through the uprights to give the Cowboys at 13-6 lead. OTC would not back down as Calvin Stueve cut the lead to one on a 6-yard touchdown run. The two teams traded scores before the half as Yaggie found Vizenor for a 45-yard touchdown pass, while the Bulldogs again used the legs of Stueve, this time from 11 yards, to put the score at 19-18 at the break.
The Cowboys started with the ball in the second half and pushed the lead as Yaggie took off for a 22-yard touchdown run and followed with a two-point conversion run. The Bulldogs continued to answer the call as Drew Durbin pushed in from 4 yards out to cut the lead to 27-24. A third toss and catch from Yaggie to Vizenor put Breckenridge up 34-24 on a 41-yard touchdown.
In the final quarter, the Cowboys added two additional scores, while Otter Tail Central’s Stueve found the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown run.
Steuve led OTC on the ground with 242 yards and three touchdowns on 31 rushes, while teammate Kayne Cameron had three catches for 27 yards.
Breckenridge was led on the ground by Yaggie with 157 yards and two scores on 12 carries, while the quarterback also went 5-for-6 for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Vizenor would catch four of those passes for 153 yards and three scores.
The Bulldogs finish the season with a 4-3 record.
