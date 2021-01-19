BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge boys’ basketball team picked up a Heart O’Lakes Conference win Tuesday as the Cowboys defeated the Pelican Rapids Vikings 75-64.
The Cowboys took a 37-26 lead into halftime, but saw the Vikings battle back in the second half. Pelican Rapids cut the lead to one in the second half, but Breckenridge regrouped and got the lead back to double figures for the victory.
Anthony Conzemius led the Cowboys in scoring with 25 points, while teammates Cooper Yaggie (17) and Jonah Christensen (11) were also in double figures. Conzemius finished with a double-double as he grabbed 14 rebounds in the win.
Pelican Rapids saw Logan Fahje (22) and Jayden Rutherford (19) each score double digits in the game.
The Vikings will look to rebound as they host Frazee in another HOL battle at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Cowboys will look to stay undefeated as they travel to take on HOL foe Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.