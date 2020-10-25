MOORHEAD — In a battle of unbeaten teams, the one that takes advantage of mistakes usually comes out victorious. On Saturday, the saying held true as the Breckenridge Cowboys took advantage of six West Central Area Knight turnovers on the way to a 40-8 victory.
The Cowboys got in the end zone in the first quarter on a Chris Nieto 3-yard touchdown run and a 14-yard strike from Cooper Yaggie to Connor Twidwell to take a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the Knights defense got the team on the board as they wrapped up Nieto in the end zone for a safety. But after the mistake, the momentum returned to Breckenridge as Yaggie would find Jacob Vizenor for a 67-yard touchdown pass and the duo hooked up again for a 68-yard bomb to take a 27-2 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Cowboys put the game out of reach as Nieto rushed in 3-yard and 9-yard touchdowns to put Breckenridge up 40-2 at the end of three quarters. The Knights offense would get into the end zone in the fourth quarter as Jaden Norby scampered for an 11-yard touchdown. That would be the final score of the game as the Cowboys picked up the 32-point win.
Anthony Sykora led the Knights on the ground with 68 yards on 15 rushes, while Norby had 48 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes. West Central Area had 129 of their 131 yards on the ground.
Yaggie led the Cowboys passing attack going 8-for-13 for 191 yards and three touchdowns, while Vizenor finished with three catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Yaggie, Twidwell, Dylan Bernotas and Sebastian Anderson each had an interception in the win.
The Cowboys (3-0) will host the Hawley Nuggets at 7 p.m. Friday. The Knights (3-1) will have another tough contest as they welcome in Barnesville (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
