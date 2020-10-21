BRECKENRIDGE — After picking up a victory in the first set, the Pelican Rapids volleyball team could not stay in rhythm as the hosting Breckenridge Cowgirls picked up a 21-25, 29-27, 25-17, 25-16 victory Tuesday.
“Our defense hung with them well and our offense kept firing back,” Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman said. “A few too many block coverage errors and a few miscommunications got the momentum to switch to the Cowgirls.”
Anna Stephenson (3) and Kelsey Isaman (2) each recorded multiple aces in the match for the Vikings, while teammate Greta Tollefson had 12 kills. Isaman (12) and Allie Haiby (11) had double-digit digs in the game.
The Vikings have the rest of the week off before traveling to take on Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
