PELICAN RAPIDS — The Pelican Rapids volleyball team hosted the Breckenridge Cowgirls Thursday in a Heart O’Lakes Conference tilt. THe visiting Cowgirls swept the hosting Vikings in 25-13, 25-16, 25-17.
“Even though our outcome was not what we wanted, I was extremely proud of how these girls played against a very strong conference team,” Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman said. “We are making big strides in our serve receive and blocking which have been our big goals this year. These girls work really hard and put forth great effort and grit all night.”
Anna Stephenson led the Vikings on the attack with 10 kills, while Stephenson, Kelsey Isaman and Allie Haiby each recorded 10 digs in the game.
The Vikings will hit the road to take on the Battle Lake Battlers at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
