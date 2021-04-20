The M State Spartan softball team opened their season against the No. 10 ranked team in the nation, the St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones, and dropped a pair of games. Game 1 ended 27-3 and Game 2 score was 26-2.
“St. Cloud is an outstanding program and is the top team in our league” commented Steve King, head coach of the Spartans. “Due to some cancellations, these were our first games of the year. Not an easy way to open the season but we were happy to finally get to play. We are very inexperienced and have a number of players playing new positions. The speed of the game really caused us some problems. The positive side is we finally were able to play and I thought we had some great at bats and maintained a great attitude.”
In Game 1, Abby Tysdal had three hits and two runs batted in. Victoria Walker also had a hit and an RBI. In game two, Hannah Scherr, Walker and Madisyn Missling collected base hits.
The Spartans play Friday at home against Minnesota West Community and Technical College out of Worthington. Game time is 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.