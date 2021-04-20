Ready at the corner

M State third baseman Brianna Fischer prepares for a hit from the batter in Tuesday’s season opener against St. Cloud Technical and Community College in Fergus Falls.

 Zach Stich

The M State Spartan softball team opened their season against the No. 10 ranked team in the nation, the St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones, and dropped a pair of games. Game 1 ended 27-3 and Game 2 score was 26-2.

“St. Cloud is an outstanding program and is the top team in our league” commented Steve King, head coach of the Spartans. “Due to some cancellations, these were our first games of the year. Not an easy way to open the season but we were happy to finally get to play. We are very inexperienced and have a number of players playing new positions. The speed of the game really caused us some problems. The positive side is we finally were able to play and I thought we had some great at bats and maintained a great attitude.”

In Game 1, Abby Tysdal had three hits and two runs batted in. Victoria Walker also had a hit and an RBI. In game two, Hannah Scherr, Walker and Madisyn Missling collected base hits.

The Spartans play Friday at home against Minnesota West Community and Technical College out of Worthington. Game time is 3 p.m.

Load comments