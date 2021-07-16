On July 9-10 the Fergus Falls Youth Soccer Association's (FFYSA) U14 boys Cyclones soccer team participated in the Rotary Cup Soccer Tournament held in Detroit Lakes. This is a large multiteam tournament held annually at the end of the spring/summer travel season. FFYSA has been sending many different age groups and teams of boys and girls to this tournament for many years. This year turned out to be a very successful one for the U14 boys team as they came home with the championship trophy for their age division.
On July 9 the boys had two games. The first game was against a team from Detroit Lakes. This game started out slow but picked up quickly as the Cyclones started to put goals in the back of the net. At the end of regulation the score was 4-0, in favor of the Cyclones. Game 2 of the day was an evening game against a Tri-City Royal team from Fargo. The Cyclone boys kept the scoring going, which helped them defeat Tri-City 7-1. Day 2 of the tournament was two more games to play before possibly making it to the finals. Game 3 pitted the Cyclones against a very solid Red Birds team from Alexandria. The Fergus Falls boys started fast going up 2-0, then the goal trading began. The back-and-forth action ended up going in the Cyclones favor with the game ending in a win 5-3. Game 4 of the tournament put the Cyclones up against a very strong Red River team from Fargo. This is a team they had met on four other occasions on the season and had yet to beat them. This game turned out to be a defensive battle. At the end of regulation the teams ended up tying 0-0. The Fergus Falls boys ended tournament play with a record of 3-0-1 and drew the No. 1 seed. They were to play against the No. 2 seed Red River in the championship game (the same team they tied 0-0). With the chance to claim a championship title the Cyclones knew what they needed to do, play hard! This game was a physical battle from start to finish. The boys battled to a 2-0 win and finally beat the Red River team that had their number all season! They came home as Rotary Cup champions! Scoring in the championship game were Drew Fischer and Francisco Rodriguez.
"I am so proud of how hard the boys played and how well they worked together as a team to defeat many good soccer teams," said coach Kevin Fellbaum. "They put in a ton of hard work this season and it showed at this tournament. They are a great group of kids and I am so proud of them! Playing five games over two days and scoring 18 goals while only allowing four goals against is a testament to how much of a complete team victory this was. I think the guys are already looking forward to defending their title next year," said Fellbaum.
