The M State men’s basketball team could not sneak past No. 3 ranked St. Cloud Technical College Cyclones Wednesday as the Spartans fell 90-78.
M State hung with St. Cloud Tech as they went into the break down 43-39. The Cyclones would pull away after the break as they scored 47 points to seal the win.
Nic Pearson led the Spartans in scoring with 23 points, while teammates Alend Alemadi (18) and James Hobson (15) were also in double figures. Zakaria Zaid grabbed 10 rebounds for the Spartans in the game.
The Spartans will close out their season Saturday as they welcome in Ridgewater College at 2 p.m.
