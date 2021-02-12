HENNING — Henning’s Ellie Dague celebrated her 2,000th career point Thursday as the Hornets defeated Wadena-Deer Creek 81-31.

Dague finished the evening with 32 points, while teammate Megan Weber (17) and Kylie Frederick (10) were also in double digits.

The Hornets will host the Underwood Rockets at 3 p.m. Saturday.

