Having wrapped up his high school career last month, Michael DeBrito participated this past weekend in the Ted Brill Great 8 tournament. The tournament consists of eight teams of the top high school players in Minnesota. Four teams are selected from senior players and another four teams, referred to as “HP 18’s”, are determined from junior players born in 2004. The senior and “HP 18” teams are formed according to paired high school sections (Sections 1 and 3, Sections 2 and 6, Sections 4 and 5, with Sections 7 and 8).
DeBrito was a representative of Section 6, as the team went 2-2. For his performance in those games, DeBrito was one of 20 players selected for the CCM Minnesota high school hockey National Invitational Tournament (NIT).
The CCM NIT is an annual showcase tournament featuring the top high school hockey players in the country. Each year Minnesota selects two teams (Minnesota HP seniors & Minnesota HP 18) of 20 players from participants at the Ted Brill Great 8 to represent Minnesota.
Teams from Wisconsin, Michigan, Massachusetts and North Dakota have participated in the CCM NIT. The showcase is held in conjunction with the CCM Minnesota hockey high performance 16 and 17 final 54 festival, attracting junior, college and professional scouts.
This upcoming weekend, Apr. 28 – May 1, games will be held at the Plymouth Ice Center.
