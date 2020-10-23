DETROIT LAKES — Battling recent snow and wind, the Fergus Falls football team took on their rival Detroit Lakes Lakers Friday. Despite recording three interceptions, the Otters could not stop the Lakers offense as the home team left the field with a 24-0 victory.
The Lakers struck first in the first quarter as Braeden Wimmer booted a 28-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
Detroit Lakes would get into the end zone in the second quarter as Christian Solberg sprinted 21 yards to pay dirt. The Lakers attempted a two-point conversion after but were unsuccessful. The Lakers recovered the ensuing kick but could not capitalize as the score remained 9-0 at the break.
In the second half, Detroit Lakes took their opening drive down the field as Joe Heinlein plunged into the end zone for a 2-yard run. The Lakers converted a two-point pass to bring the score to 17-0.
Detroit Lakes put a bow on the game in the fourth as quarterback Matthew Tobkin hit Jacob Kalina for a 31-yard touchdown pass.
“The competitiveness and the effort were there, despite what the score says,” Otters head coach Steve Olson said. “We just need to get back at it and clean up a few mistakes that we made.”
While many teams moved their games to different fields or days, the matchup took place at the scheduled day and time due to good field maitenance.
The Otters were led in rushing by quarterback Andrew Johnson with 14 rushes for 94 yards. The Fergus Falls offense produced 149 yards of total offense with 134 coming on the ground.
Defensively, the Otters had three interceptions as Carter Thielke, Owen Babolian and Sam Sorum each recorded a pick.
The Otters (1-2) will return home to take on Pequot Lakes at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
