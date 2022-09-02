HLA pk

Comets Abram Ness with his penalty kick, during the first half of the contest against Detroit Lakes, on Sept. 1.

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

In an exciting section match up, on Sept. 1, the Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team fell to the Detroit Lakes Lakers, 4-3 in overtime. The game was physical and chippy, with nine yellow cards. Detroit Lakes scored first at 21 minutes into the game. DL was able to launch a counter attack with the Comets too far forward on offense, breaking through the Comet defense, back on their heels, to take the lead. Abram Ness, was taken down in the box at 27 minutes and tied the score on a penalty kick. At 33 minutes into the half, Laker, Kobe Braukman beat three defenders on the right side and scored a go ahead goal for DL, ending the first half scoring, with the Lakers up a goal.



