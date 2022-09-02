In an exciting section match up, on Sept. 1, the Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team fell to the Detroit Lakes Lakers, 4-3 in overtime. The game was physical and chippy, with nine yellow cards. Detroit Lakes scored first at 21 minutes into the game. DL was able to launch a counter attack with the Comets too far forward on offense, breaking through the Comet defense, back on their heels, to take the lead. Abram Ness, was taken down in the box at 27 minutes and tied the score on a penalty kick. At 33 minutes into the half, Laker, Kobe Braukman beat three defenders on the right side and scored a go ahead goal for DL, ending the first half scoring, with the Lakers up a goal.
Five minutes into the second half, HLA senior Nathan Aanes, attacked the right side goal line with sticky feet and placed a pass into the box to Rolf Fluge, who tied the score. HLA had its best chance to win the game with five minutes left in regulation, when Isak Ostevold was taken down in the box and awarded a penalty kick. Ostevold’s kick was blocked by the Lakers keeper, sending the game into overtime. DL scored once in both halves of OT with the Comets adding a goal towards the end of the game by Mateus Gjerme.
The Comets had 14 shots on goal compared to the Lakers five.
“It was a tough game, no one likes to lose in OT, especially when you had so many chances to put the game away in the second half … but, the mistakes we made are opportunities for us to build on and become a much better team,” stated Comets coach Rod Jensen. “I look forward to our matchup with DL again later in the season!”
The Comets now 1-1, travel to Crookston, on Sept. 8,for another conference match up with the Pirates.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone