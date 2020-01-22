DETROIT LAKES — The Fergus Falls wrestling team could not gain ground during Tuesday triangular as they fell 76-6 to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle and 62-0 to Detroit Lakes.

"We wrestled the No. 1-ranked class A team and the No. 12-ranked class AA team tonight,” Otters head coach Adam Schlepp said. “It was a good test for our young team. We learned a lot from tonight, and intend to use that to improve down the stretch."

Kaden Hartwell was the lone Otter wrestler to pick up a victory as he defeated Bergen Pesta of LPGE by pinfall.

The Otters will now compete in a quadrangular with Barnesville and Thief River Falls at Lake Park-Audubon at 4 p.m. Thursday.

 

Long Prairie 76, Fergus Falls 6    

106 Thom, Braden (Long Prairie) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit} (Score: 0-6)

113 Lorentz, Cael  (Long Prairie) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit} (Score: 0-12)

120 Crandall, Justin (Long Prairie) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit} (Score: 0-18)

126 Meiners, Carter (Long Prairie) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit} (Score: 0-24)

132 Gode, Landon (Long Prairie) defeated Olsen, Caden (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:42} (Score: 0-30)

138 Gode, Mason (Long Prairie) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit} (Score: 0-36)

145 Becker, Nye (Long Prairie) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 1:04} (Score: 0-42)

152 Stacey, Ted (Long Prairie) defeated Roberts, Delvin (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 3:04} (Score: 0-48)

160 Thom, Riley (Long Prairie) defeated Sorum, Sam (Fergus Falls) === {Maj Dec 13-3} (Score: 0-52)

170 Hartwell, Kaden (Fergus Falls) defeated Pesta, Bergen (Long Prairie) === {Fall 2:19} (Score: 6-52)

182 Pesta, Caleb (Long Prairie) defeated Severtson, Nathan (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:34} (Score: 6-58)

195 Butler, Eli (Long Prairie) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit} (Score: 6-64)

220 Line, Levi (Long Prairie) defeated Rodriguez, Juan `Jay` (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:14} (Score: 6-70)

285 Lancaster, Trey (Long Prairie) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit} (Score: 6-76)

Detroit Lakes 62, Fergus Falls 0

106 Hazelton, Bryant (DL) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit} (Score: 0-6)

113 Ullyott, Tyson (DL) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit} (Score: 0-12)

120 Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) defeated Forfeit (DL) === {Double Forfeit} (Score: 0-12)

126 Jackson, Cade (DL) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit} (Score: 0-18)

132 Weber, Blake (DL) defeated Olsen, Caden (Fergus Falls) === {Tech Fall 16-0} (Score: 0-23)

138 Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) defeated Forfeit (DL) === {Double Forfeit} (Score: 0-23)

145 Ullyott, Brody (DL) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 2:37} (Score: 0-29)

152 Omdahl, Lee (DL) defeated Oliphant, Lucas (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:34} (Score: 0-35)

160 Schlauderaff, Thad (DL) defeated Sorum, Sam (Fergus Falls) === {Decision 8-5} (Score: 0-38)

170 Henderson, Blaine (DL) defeated Hartwell, Kaden (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 1:33} (Score: 0-44)

182 Lee, Henry (DL) defeated Severtson, Nathan (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:56} (Score: 0-50)

195 Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) defeated Forfeit (DL) === {Double Forfeit} (Score: 0-50)

220 Skadsem, Jordan (DL) defeated Rodriguez, Juan `Jay` (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:38} (Score: 0-56)

285 Barnett, Andreas (DL) defeated Forfeit,  (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit} (Score: 0-62)

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments