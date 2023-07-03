Detroit Lakes snags a pair from Post 30

Fergus Falls Post 30 baseball traveled to Detroit Lakes to play two district games before the 4th of July break. Post 30’s offense did its part, but DL found ways to break through and battle back for two wins.
Detroit Lakes 6 Fergus Falls 5
DL Post 15 had a 6-1 lead going into the sixth inning, but Post 30 kept battling and scored two runs in the sixth and seventh just falling short 6-5. Post 30 stranded 10 men on base in game one.
Owen Krueger started on the mound and pitched much better than his stat line indicates (4.1IP, 10H,5R, 4ER, 3BB, 2K) Evan Lindgren came in relief of Krueger (1.2IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER).
Leading hitters for Post 30 were Lindgren 2-4, R, Brock Scheurman 2-4, R, RBI and Ben Swanson 1-3, RBI.
Detroit Lakes 12 Fergus Falls 8 (Extra innings)
DL jumped out to a 2-0 after one inning. Post 30 would answer back with Ethan Gronwold doubling to right field with the bases loaded and two outs to score three runs and to make the score 4-2.
The game was tied at five going into the seventh inning. Fergus scored three runs to take an 8-5 lead. Ethan singled to right to lead the inning off, Swanson doubled to right field to put runners on second and third. Scheurman doubled to center field to score both runners. Will Gronwold capped the inning off with a clutch single to center field to score Scheurman. DL battled back in their half tying the game at 8 via three hits, two walks and one error. Post 30 failed to score in the eighth inning. DL singled, walked and singled to load the bases with one out. The game ended with a walk off grand slam to left field.
Colin Becker started on the mound and threw very well (5IP,4H, 3R,3ER, 3BB, 5K) Riston Albert came in relief (2.1IP, 6H, 9R, 7ER, 5BB, 3K).
Leading hitters were Scheurman 2-4, 2B, 2RBI, Ethan 2-4, 2B, 3RBI and Becker 2-3, 2B.
“Tough way to end both games. The boys fought hard and deserved a better fate,” said Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “Krueger pitched well in game one and had about six hits that just fell in very softly. Becker also pitched well and gave us five very solid innings and a great chance to win game two. We need to continue to work with our pitchers to work ahead in counts and throw quality strikes to make hitters hit our pitches. At the end of the day it wasn’t the results we were hoping for but they boys fought their tails off and displayed a never quit attitude that we can build off of.”
Post 30 is off till Jul. 7 when they travel to Casselton, N.D. to play Devils Lake, N.D. at 2:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Casselton tournament.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone