DETROIT LAKES — The hosting Detroit Lakes Lakers took advantage of an injury to Fergus Falls center Chance Fazio as they dominated the boards and captured a 53-44 victory over the Otters Tuesday.
The Otters would take a 13-8 lead early on in the game, but midway through the first half, Fazio would hit the floor going for a loose ball, injuring his ankle. The Lakers took advantage of the situation as they went into the break up 24-18.
In the second half, the Otters attempted to mount a comeback as Dominic Aguilar hit five of his six threes in the half. It wouldn’t be enough as the Lakers held on for the victory.
Aguilar led the Otters in scoring with 22 points, while teammate Kaden Conklin added 10 points.
The Otters will continue down the road as they travel to take on Central Lakes Conference foe Rocori at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
