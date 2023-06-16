Dewey competes at state golf

West Central Area junior Mitch Dewey fired a pair of 79's for a two day total of 158 to tie for 33rd place out of the 88 player field. The 2023 Class AA Boys Golf State Tournament was held at Ridges at Sand Creek golf course near Jordan this past week.
WCA coach Kraig Hunter said, "First off we are very proud of Dewey representing WCA. He is a true competitor. Dewey played the course well and hit many good shots. He did not have the best two days of putting. He gave himself a lot of good looks, but with some of the pin placements, it was hard to be aggressive and there were a few three-putts which is normally a strength of his. Being the competitor he is, of course he feels he could have gotten more out of his score had he gotten a few more putts to drop."
"But for those that have played golf, that can be the nature of this game sometimes. I think when you step back and look at the big picture, Mitch tied or beat some of the golfers that finished high in the state tournament last year. When you look at his overall season, he was outstanding all season and another state tournament experience will only help him going into his senior season next year. Like I said, we are extremely proud of him."
Individually, Carter White, of Staples-Motley, shot a two day total of 144 (72-72) to snag medalist honors. Team wise, Totino-Grace finished at 598 (299-299) claiming the team title.
