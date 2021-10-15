GLYNDON — The Fergus Falls football team went head to head against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) Friday in an even battle that saw the Rebels remain undefeated at 7-0, defeating the Otters 13-7 to win the Midwest Red Division.
From the onset of the game it was obvious what DGF’s game plan was as they focused on the run compiling 136 yards on the ground and -2 yards passing in the first half of play while the Otters were able to distribute the ball more evenly including 83 yards passing and 30 yards rushing.
In the first quarter the Rebels would take the lead on their second possession, capping off a 73-yard drive with a 68-yard touchdown run by McKale Pierson followed by the kick after to jump out to a 7-0 lead. That would be the only score of the first half as both defenses were able to neutralize any offensive threats but the Otters did come close toward the end of the second quarter marching down into DGF territory setting up a Jaydon Manteufel field goal attempt that was no good. The half would end with the Otters trailing the Rebels 7-0.
After the break it was more of the same as both teams traded multiple possessions ending with a scoreless third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter the Otters would tie the game at 7-7 on a 71-yard drive anchored behind some strong runs by Landon Thacker and good blocking by offensive lineman Delvin Roberts, before quarterback Carter Thielke reached the end zone on a 5-yard scamper followed by the Manteufel extra-point kick.
The Rebels would receive the ball with 11:02 left to play in the game and proceed to run the clock down while compiling a 77-yard drive including a 2-yard touchdown run — missing the extra point for the 13-7 final — but that was only half the story as the Otters made two costly mistakes during the drive jumping offsides twice on fourth down situations. Fergus Falls did threaten the Rebels after receiving the ball with 2:43 left to play and marching into Rebel territory but DGF’s defense would hang tight, quelling the Otters’ final drive.
The Otters had 219 yards of total offense including 30 carries for 104 yards rushing led by Thacker with 53 yards on 10 carries and Thielke with 12 carries for 44 yards. In the air Thielke was 11-for-25 for 115 yards while Luke Newman led the receiving squad with seven catches for 101 yards.
The Rebels racked up 205 yards of total offense.
The Otters fall to 5-2 on the season as they look forward to hosting the East Grand Forks Wave on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
