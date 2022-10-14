The Fergus Falls Otters football team welcomed in the No. 2 ranked team in AAA, on Friday night, as the Rebels from Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton came to Otter Stadium. It was a rematch from last season’s Section 8AAA championship game, which was won by DGF in overtime, 22-20. It was a much different game as DGF showed why they are highly ranked, scoring 40 first half points, on their way to a 47-0 victory.
DGF received the opening kickoff and moved the ball 74 yards on six plays, resulting in an eight yard touchdown pass from Owen Leach to Thomas Thureen. The extra point was good and the visitors held a 7-0 advantage.
Fergus was forced to punt on their first possession and a good return by the Rebels gave them good field position.
For the second drive in-a-row, DGF would score a touchdown. This time it was a 30 yard touchdown run by Nicholas Waale. The point after was no good, making it 13-0.
Early on in the second quarter, the Rebels got another 30 yard touchdown run, this time by Brody Friend. It would be 20-0 after the point after.
The Otters picked up a couple of first downs on the next drive and moved the ball inside the Rebels 25 yard line. Facing a fourth and long, Fergus elected to try a 39 yard field goal. The Jaydon Manteufel boot was just wide left.
DGF would go on to pass for a pair of passing touchdowns. The first was a 38 yarder from Leach to Waale and the second was a 28 yarder to Drew Shelley.
With just a few minutes left in the half, the Otters fumbled the ball and Friend scooped the ball up and rumbled to the end zone for a score. The kick after was good making it 40-0 and that score would hold going into half time.
Opening up the second half, Fergus moved the ball into DGF territory but stalled out and turned the ball over on downs.
The visitors elected to rest many of their starters in the second half. On their first possession of the second half, DGF moved the ball on the ground and found the endzone on a short touchdown run of two yards, early in the fourth quarter. The point after was good, pushing the lead out to 47-0.
Much like the first possession of the second half, the Otters picked up a couple of first downs and moved the ball to the plus side of the field. Facing a fourth and four, Levi King was stopped short of the first down and the Rebels got the ball back, with around six minutes to go.
With a moving clock, DGF was able to run it down, picking up the road win.
“I told that players after the game that this was, in my opinion, the best team that we have seen to this point in the season,” stated Otters coach Steve Olson. “Detroit Lakes might have some top tier players, but as far as the whole team goes, DGF ranks up there. We’ve got a real short week coming up, we need to refocus, get our chins up and prepare for Wednesday.”
Fergus finished with 78 yards on the ground and 56 through the air for a game total of 134 yards of offense. Griffin Babolian rushed 12 times for 52 yards. The Otters were 6-12 passing for those 56 yards. King had one reception for 17 yards. Jaxon Zender-Severson came up with one catch for 11 yards.
DGF had 322 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 416. Jordan Summers rushed the ball 15 times for 152 yards. Friend had a pair of touchdowns and finished with 6 carries for 71 yards. Waale had 7 for 62 yards. Leach finished 4-8 for 83 yards and the three first half touchdown passes.
“It would be really important (to get the upcoming win), but right now the message is let’s be better, let’s play better, we gotta figure out a way for that to happen,” said Olson.
Fergus drops to 2-5 on the season. They will have their final regular season road game on Oct. 19, visiting the Green Wave of East Grand Forks. EGF lost their contest this week to Perham, 14-11, on Oct. 13.
DGF remains undefeated and will host Detroit Lakes on Oct. 19.
