Elevating

Fergus sophomore Levi King, No. 8, makes a catch over the middle, during first half action against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, on Oct. 14. 

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

The Fergus Falls Otters football team welcomed in the No. 2 ranked team in AAA, on Friday night, as the Rebels from Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton came to Otter Stadium. It was a rematch from last season’s Section 8AAA championship game, which was won by DGF in overtime, 22-20. It was a much different game as DGF showed why they are highly ranked, scoring 40 first half points, on their way to a 47-0 victory.



