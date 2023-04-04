Distance relay highlights conference meet for Otter boys

In their second indoor meet of the season, the Fergus Falls Otters boys track and field team captured fifth place (63 points) in the Central Lakes Conference indoor meet, at Saint John’s University. Alexandria came in first with a score of 128 points. Rocori was second at 127.5 and Brainerd third at 72.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Jaden Miller, Tommy Erickson, David Ronnevik and Matthew Tuel finished with a time of eight minutes 47.75 seconds.
Miller also captured first place in the 1600-meter run. He finished with a time of 4:40.32.
Alex Jensen began his senior campaign with a hearty throw of 58 feet two inches, good for first place by over four feet.
Tuel had a strong showing in the two mile race, coming in at 10:47.15, good for second place
Shane Zierden came up with a runner up finish in the triple jump at 40-4.5.
Erickson and Ronnevik went fifth and sixth in the 800-meter run, with times of 2:21.17 and 2:21.28, respectively.
Another relay team picked up points, as the 4x200 finished in sixth place, with a time of 1:49.23. The squad consisted of Riley Waasdrop, Quinn Wynn-Sheldon, Camden Skjeret and Drew Butler.
The 4x400-meter relay team came in with a fourth place finish at 3:57.81. Alex Burrows, Erickson, Ronnevik and Logan Rott combined for the Otters.
Mother Nature will dictate when the Otters will have their first outdoor meet of the season.
