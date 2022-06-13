Wrapping up their opening weekend of baseball, the Fergus Falls Post 30 squad fell just short in the third place game at the Wahpeton tournament, 7-5 to Detroit Lakes (DL).
Fergus led early before a pair of errors led to three runs and a 3-2 DL lead. Trailing late in the game, Post 30 had the bases loaded and nobody out, but could not get that big hit and string things together.
Carston Fronning started on the hill, giving up seven runs on seven hits over six innings. He issued three walks and picked up one strikeout.
Owen Krueger went 1-2 with a pair of walks, Brandon Brown picked up a hit and scored twice. Both Ben Swanson and Fronning had a hit and an RBI.
“Fronning threw the ball well against DL, well enough to win. He did a good job of working ahead in counts and throwing strike one,” stated Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “Fronning has good composure on the mound and has a really bright future. Although we made some poor plays in the third inning to spot DL some runs, we did make some nice plays including Krueger throwing a runner out at home, Swanson making numerous great picks at first base and Isaac Johnson had a really good weekend at third base.”
Fergus Post 30, now 2-2, will have their home opener on June 15, hosting Casselton, N.D. at American Legion Field. Game one is slated for 5 p.m.
