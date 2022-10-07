The Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team was soundly defeated by the Detroit Lakes Lakers, on Oct. 6, by the score of 4-1.
Seven minutes into the contest, DL was awarded a penalty kick due to a Comet infraction in the box. Senior captain keeper, Cole Peterson, saved the shot on goal. At 16 minutes, Mathias Gjerme scored, attacking up the left sideline off an assist from playmaker Emil Boe. At 27 minutes, DL scored on a near post shot from eighteen yards out, ending the half’s scoring with the score tied.
Detroit Lakes scored three second half goals to secure the victory, including a penalty kick goal at 55 minutes.
“DL did an excellent job winning the ball tonight and creating more scoring opportunities,” observed Comets coach Rod Jensen. “Our attacks were rushed and one dimensional … we lacked any sort of patience, causing our field positioning to be lacking on the Laker counter attacks.”
The Comets, now 10-4-1, travel to Melrose on Saturday for a double header with the Lady Comets against Melrose completing the regular season. Section 8A playoffs start next week.
