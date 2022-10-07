The Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team was soundly defeated by the Detroit Lakes Lakers, on Oct. 6, by the score of 4-1.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?