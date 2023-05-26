DL uses five run third to defeat Fergus

The Fergus Falls Otters baseball team battled in Detroit Lakes on May 25, but fell short at Washington Park, losing 7-5 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers. Fergus led 3-2 before the Lakers had their big inning.
Isaac Ellison got the start and was solid for four innings, giving up seven runs, only five earned, walking five and striking out three in his first varsity start.
“We got another solid pitching performance as Ellison looked really good in his start, he has been pitching junior varsity all year and we wanted to see how he'd respond in a varsity game and we liked what we saw,” said Otters coach Shane Thielke. “I expect we will see great things from him in the future.”
The Otters outhit the Lakers 11 to 5, but only drew one walk, compared to five free passes for the Lakers. Leading the Otters at the plate were Kellen Stenstron and Ben Swanson, both going 3-4, with Colin Becker and Leighton Buckmeier both going 2-4. Brock Scheuerman added the other Otter hit as he reached base four times going 1-1 with a walk and two hit-by-pitches.
“We continue to battle in close games, but we just can't get the big break. We hit a lot of balls hard and unfortunately, we seem to hit the ball right at people,” stated Thielke. “Our hitters had a good approach and the middle of the order really produced, which is a great sign heading into the playoffs. We haven't lost sight of what we set out to do, which is to play our best baseball of the season in the playoffs and we are really close. I am excited for the opportunity that we will have next week.”
The Otters wrap up the regular season, on May 26, at Legion Field versus the Saint Cloud Crush.
