The Hillcrest Comets volleyball team came out strong against the Norman County East-Ulen/Hitterdahl Titans on Aug. 29, coming away with a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-15, 25-9).
The first set was a point-for-point battle which the Comets were able to win. Both teams had a lot of “first game” type errors throughout the match. Hillcrest did a good job of pushing through those moments and getting to the next point. They caught the momentum early in both the second and third set to get the 3-0 sweep. The home team served 93% from the serving line and were led with service points and ace serves by Anna Brumfield and Madi Foss.
“The atmosphere in our gym tonight was electric, our fans were ‘all in’ as they cheered during our season opener,” said Comets coach Debi Foss. “Despite the first game jitters, it was a solid start to the season. Our C-Squad and JV teams also were victorious in their debut. I’m so proud of all the girls and for their willingness to trust the process.”
Maddie Ballweg had 12 digs in the contest, Emily Adams and Foss contributed nine each. Hope Adams and Brumfield had seven kills each and as a team, they had 11 serving aces, 41 digs, 27 kills and 24 assists.
Hillcrest, returns to action on Sept. 1, hosting Pelican Rapids.
