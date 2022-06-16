Hosting the Haymakers from Casselton, N.D. on Wednesday, the Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball team rallied for a 6-5 victory in game one, before being shutout in game two, 5-0.
The visitors scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Then Fergus answered with a two-run single from Leighton Buckmeier in the home half of the second.
As the game reached its final inning, Post 30 trailed by one. Ben Swanson reached base to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning. Isaac Johnson followed with a single and then Carston Fronning delivered a base hit on a bunt to the third base side. A sacrifice fly tied the contest and after a pop out, Owen Krueger stroked the game winning RBI single.
Krueger went 3-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Johnson and Fronning both went 2-4 and Buckmeier had the two RBIs.
Swanson went the distance on the hill, allowing five runs on seven hits, with two walks and a pair of strikeouts.
The Haymakers got the best of Post 30 in a five inning second game. Fergus could only muster one hit.
Colin Becker pitched four innings, responsible for five runs on seven hits, with a pair of strikeouts and walks. Johnson pitched a scoreless fifth.
“It was a fun day at the ballpark, it’s always nice to play at home,” stated Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “The boys battled hard despite not having our sharpest defense. Swanny does such a good job of not letting circumstances get to him. He stayed composed and really picked up our defense with many opportunities to make plays behind him. His change-up was straight up filthy today and he had guys off balance all game long. Krueger also had a heck of a game for us. A two run home run tied the score in the fourth. For him to come up clutch for us in the bottom of the seventh just put the icing on the cake.
It is a quick turnaround for Post 30, who travels to Perham on June 16, for a district doubleheader.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone