In a rare doubleheader where the Fergus Falls Otters baseball team played two different teams, they were able to manage a split at home. The Willmar Cardinals, in a Central Lakes Conference game, defeated the Otters 6-4. Fergus then bounced back with a stout 14-2 win over Crookston.
The Cardinals got on the board first, pushing four runs across in the top of the third inning. Fergus answered with one in the home half, on a home run by Carter Thielke. Willmar would add on another run in each of the next two innings.
Owen Krueger drove in Cole Zierden in the bottom of the fifth inning, beginning a comeback by the Otters.
Heading into the final half inning and down by four runs, Fergus Falls produced a hit batter and back to back double to pull within two. The tying run came to the plate with two down, but a line out ended the game.
“Could-of and should-of’s against Willmar,” stated Otters coach Kevin Pearson. “Two misplayed fly balls cost us four runs. Proud of the effort, we kept plugging away and never gave up.”
Both teams finished with eight hits, but the Otters had three errors and the Cards had none.
Zierden and Thielke each had a pair of hits and Andrew Johnson drove in a pair for the Otters.
Three different pitches saw time on the mound. Zierden started the game and went three innings, giving up four runs on three hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts. Krueger went two, giving up two runs on three hits and Will Gronvold pitched two scoreless innings.
Turning around a facing off against Crookston, the Otters erased an early one-run deficit but scored eight runs in the bottom of the first.
Eight of the first nine batters reached safely (the one was a sacrifice fly). The highlight of the inning was a two run double from Issac Johnson.
Fergus and two more each of the next three innings.
Zierden, from the leadoff spot, was 4-4 with three RBIs. Andrew went 2-2 with a run and three RBIs. Both Leighton Buckmeier and Issac finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
“Eight runs is the most that we have scored in an inning in the season,” mentioned Pearson. “Every starter had at least one hit.”
Thielke pitched all five innings, scattering six hits and giving up the two runs. He also walked one and had 10 punchouts.
Now at 3-8, Fergus baseball returns to action on May 19, traveling to take on Alexandria.
