In its lone varsity game of 2020, the Hillcrest football team welcomed in the Blackduck Drakes Friday. A big night on the ground from the Drakes led to a 48-14 victory over the Comets.
The Drakes struck first late into the opening quarter as Ethan Merrill scampered for an 18-yard touchdown. Blackduck would convert the two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead. The Comets answered back as Caden Fischer found Zayne Weinrich for a 35-yard touchdown pass with just over a minute left in the first quarter. Abram Ness booted the extra point to cut the Drakes lead to one. Blackduck pushed the score to 14-7 as Quinn McKeeman scored on a 8-yard run as time expired.
In the second quarter, Merrill took off for a 25-yard touchdown to take a 20-7 lead. The score would be 28-7 going into halftime as quarter Evan Billinski hit Carson Nendick for a 17-yard scoring strike and the Drakes converted a two-point play.
The Drakes began the second half with the ball and it took the visitor four plays before scoring their fifth touchdown as Merrill sprinted down the field for a 58-yard score. The Comets came back with a score of their own as Evan Lindgren hauled in a Fischer pass for a 22-yard touchdown and after a Ness kick the home team trailed 34-14.
Blackduck would close out the scoring in the fourth quarter as Jastyn Rodgers scored on a 3-yard run and Bryce Frenzel rushed into the end zone from 8 yards out.
Fischer led the Comets through the air as he went 14-for-24 for 222 yards passing a two touchdowns, while Weinrich had five receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. The Comets had only 11 rushing yards in the game.
Merrill would lead the Drakes on the ground with 256 yards and three touchdowns as Blackduck compiled 458 rush yards in the game.
